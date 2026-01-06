Philippines’ 2025 inflation averages 1.7%, stays within government target — PSA

The Philippines closed 2025 with average inflation remaining well within the government’s target range, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

At a press briefing, National Statistician and PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa said headline inflation rose to 1.8 percent in December 2025, faster than the 1.5 percent recorded in November.

The December reading brought the full-year national average inflation rate to 1.7 percent, comfortably within the government’s 2 to 4 percent target band.

The 2025 average inflation was also slower than the 3.2 percent annual average posted in 2024.