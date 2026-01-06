Latest NewsNewsPH News

Philippines’ 2025 inflation averages 1.7%, stays within government target — PSA

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago

The Philippines closed 2025 with average inflation remaining well within the government’s target range, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

At a press briefing, National Statistician and PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa said headline inflation rose to 1.8 percent in December 2025, faster than the 1.5 percent recorded in November.

The December reading brought the full-year national average inflation rate to 1.7 percent, comfortably within the government’s 2 to 4 percent target band.

The 2025 average inflation was also slower than the 3.2 percent annual average posted in 2024.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 58

AFP warns public against fake YouTube video claiming PH turned back on security allies

58 seconds ago
cg

New PH consul general in Dubai eyes faster services, stronger community engagement

13 hours ago
iStock 509680088

Drivers warned: Dh1,000 fine for failing to stop for school buses as classes resume

17 hours ago
iStock 910651416

Abu Dhabi court orders scammer to return over Dh446,000 in bogus online trading case

17 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button