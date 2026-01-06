Palace says 2026 budget ready to face Supreme Court challenge

Malacañang expressed confidence that the ₱6.793-trillion 2026 national budget will survive any constitutional challenge, even as opposition lawmakers signal plans to bring the issue before the Supreme Court over the remaining unprogrammed appropriations.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the administration respects the right of critics to seek judicial review and is prepared to defend the spending plan if a petition is filed. She stressed that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is confident in the integrity and legality of the budget.

Castro made the statement in response to Caloocan City 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice, who said he is preparing to question before the Supreme Court of the Philippines the unprogrammed funds retained in the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

While Marcos earlier vetoed nearly ₱92.5 billion from proposed unprogrammed appropriations to reinforce fiscal discipline, Erice argued that the remaining amounts are still unconstitutional and should be struck down by the high court.

Malacañang, however, maintained that the budget underwent careful review and was crafted to serve the public interest, adding that the government will respond formally once a case is filed and abide by whatever ruling the court issues.