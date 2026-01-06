Palace: President will not intervene in any new impeachment bid vs Vice President Duterte

Malacañang clarified that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not step in or influence any renewed effort to impeach Sara Duterte, stressing that impeachment is strictly within the authority of Congress.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said no discussions about filing a new impeachment complaint against the vice president have taken place in meetings called by the President. She emphasized that the filing of impeachment complaints by any group is not under presidential control.

Castro added that the President remains consistent in his position that public officials must be held accountable when warranted, noting that unity cannot be achieved if unresolved issues are left unanswered.

When asked if the President could use his influence to discourage lawmakers from pursuing another impeachment attempt—following the invalidation of the 2025 complaint—Castro rejected the premise, pointing out that the case is still pending before the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

In July 2025, the high court unanimously struck down the impeachment case against Duterte for violating the Constitution’s one-year bar rule. However, complainants have indicated they may refile once the constitutional prohibition expires in February.