Melanie Marquez opens up about traumatic ‘birthday abduction’ and forced confinement

Former beauty queen Melanie Marquez revealed a painful and deeply personal chapter of her life, recalling how she was allegedly “abducted” on her birthday and forcibly admitted to a mental hospital, followed by an extended stay in a rehabilitation center.

Appearing on the January 5 episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Marquez said the incident happened shortly after she filed an abuse complaint against her then husband. What she believed was a birthday celebration, she said, turned into a traumatic experience marked by betrayal and loss of control.

Marquez recounted waking up restrained inside a mental health facility in Pasig City, claiming she was admitted without consent and separated from her two sons on the autism spectrum. She said her words were allegedly twisted to suggest she was a danger to herself and her children—an accusation she strongly denied.

She spent 10 days in the mental hospital, where she underwent medical tests, before being transferred without explanation to a rehabilitation center, where she stayed for eight months. Marquez described the facility as feeling like “a jail without bars,” adding that while she tried to uplift others inside, she herself struggled with depression and deep emotional pain.

Despite the trauma, Marquez said she is choosing healing. She ended the interview with a prayer for peace, recovery, and wholeness—not just for herself, but also for her children.

