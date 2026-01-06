Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police caution residents vs. fake domestic helper ads on social media

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 seconds ago

Dubai Police have warned the public about a rise in fraudulent social media advertisements that falsely offer domestic worker and auxiliary staff recruitment services. Authorities said scammers are posing as agents online to trick residents into sending money outside legal channels.

The Anti-Fraud Centre urged residents to hire domestic help only through licensed and accredited recruitment offices in the UAE, stressing that payments made to individuals or unverified entities carry a high risk of fraud. Following approved recruitment procedures, police said, protects the rights of employers, workers, and agencies alike.

The advisory is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing #BewareofFraud campaign, which encourages residents to verify service providers before sharing personal details or making payments. Police also called on the public to promptly report suspicious ads through official channels.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2026 01 06 19 33 52 803

Melanie Marquez opens up about traumatic ‘birthday abduction’ and forced confinement

6 mins ago
612176993 1177408014559662 3679489062311544101 n

DMW vows ‘red carpet, not red tape’ service for OFWs in 2026

11 mins ago
viber image 2026 01 06 19 19 55 343

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon Volcano after ‘uson’ recorded

20 mins ago
536268508 1333886858308828 4397264797733418662 n

Duterte children tell Supreme Court petition for father’s ICC release is not moot

31 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button