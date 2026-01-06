Dubai Police caution residents vs. fake domestic helper ads on social media

Dubai Police have warned the public about a rise in fraudulent social media advertisements that falsely offer domestic worker and auxiliary staff recruitment services. Authorities said scammers are posing as agents online to trick residents into sending money outside legal channels.

The Anti-Fraud Centre urged residents to hire domestic help only through licensed and accredited recruitment offices in the UAE, stressing that payments made to individuals or unverified entities carry a high risk of fraud. Following approved recruitment procedures, police said, protects the rights of employers, workers, and agencies alike.

The advisory is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing #BewareofFraud campaign, which encourages residents to verify service providers before sharing personal details or making payments. Police also called on the public to promptly report suspicious ads through official channels.