Latest NewsNews

DMW vows ‘red carpet, not red tape’ service for OFWs in 2026

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac reaffirmed the Department of Migrant Workers’ commitment to fast, compassionate, and people-centered service for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), stressing a “red carpet, not red tape” approach in dealing with their needs.

Speaking during the DMW’s first flag-raising ceremony for 2026 on January 5, Cacdac underscored that the department serves as the first responder for OFWs and their families, from deployment to return and reintegration. He emphasized that efficiency, empathy, and accessibility must guide every interaction with migrant workers.

Guest speaker Rev. Fr. Carmelo “Tito” Caluag, executive director of Caritas Philippines, called on public servants to anchor their work on compassion and mercy. He described compassion as the willingness to enter another person’s struggles, noting that vulnerability is not weakness but a bridge to genuine human connection.

Fr. Caluag also urged DMW personnel to reflect on the social costs of labor migration, particularly the absence of mothers working abroad, which he described as the loss of the “Ilaw ng Tahanan.” He encouraged government workers to nurture a culture of care grounded in mission, love, and hope, setting a tone of shared responsibility for the dignity and well-being of OFWs and their families as the year begins.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1436005146

Dubai Police caution residents vs. fake domestic helper ads on social media

24 seconds ago
viber image 2026 01 06 19 33 52 803

Melanie Marquez opens up about traumatic ‘birthday abduction’ and forced confinement

6 mins ago
viber image 2026 01 06 19 19 55 343

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon Volcano after ‘uson’ recorded

21 mins ago
536268508 1333886858308828 4397264797733418662 n

Duterte children tell Supreme Court petition for father’s ICC release is not moot

31 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button