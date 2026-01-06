DMW vows ‘red carpet, not red tape’ service for OFWs in 2026

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac reaffirmed the Department of Migrant Workers’ commitment to fast, compassionate, and people-centered service for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), stressing a “red carpet, not red tape” approach in dealing with their needs.

Speaking during the DMW’s first flag-raising ceremony for 2026 on January 5, Cacdac underscored that the department serves as the first responder for OFWs and their families, from deployment to return and reintegration. He emphasized that efficiency, empathy, and accessibility must guide every interaction with migrant workers.

Guest speaker Rev. Fr. Carmelo “Tito” Caluag, executive director of Caritas Philippines, called on public servants to anchor their work on compassion and mercy. He described compassion as the willingness to enter another person’s struggles, noting that vulnerability is not weakness but a bridge to genuine human connection.

Fr. Caluag also urged DMW personnel to reflect on the social costs of labor migration, particularly the absence of mothers working abroad, which he described as the loss of the “Ilaw ng Tahanan.” He encouraged government workers to nurture a culture of care grounded in mission, love, and hope, setting a tone of shared responsibility for the dignity and well-being of OFWs and their families as the year begins.