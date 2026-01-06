AI-Powered projects launched in Abu Dhabi Rehabilitation centers

The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved a series of advanced technology projects, incorporating artificial intelligence to enhance the management of Rehabilitation Centres.

Key initiatives include smart security systems, behavioral detection and rapid response systems, and an Inmate Requests Management System (RMS) directly linked to the courts.

The projects reflect Abu Dhabi’s strategic push toward digital transformation and process automation, strengthening the judicial and correctional system while supporting justice and the rule of law.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the projects implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. These directives emphasize continuous innovation within the judicial and correctional system to achieve government goals for a safe and sustainable society, improve service quality, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s competitive position.

Al Abri highlighted that behavioral prediction systems and smart judicial request management tools form the backbone of the strategy to rely on modern technologies to perform tasks with minimal human intervention, while enhancing safety within Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres. The technologies also enable accurate activity monitoring, immediate responses to emergencies, and efficient access for inmates to their legal rights through direct linkage to the judicial system.

During a meeting reviewing 2026 development projects, the Committee also discussed plans to enhance pretrial detention facilities in line with international standards.

The project will upgrade infrastructure and services to ensure a detention environment that respects human rights while meeting legal requirements, demonstrating the Department’s commitment to modernizing facilities into models of operational efficiency and humanitarian standards.

Additionally, the Committee reviewed specialized workshops in manufacturing and agriculture, aimed at equipping inmates with professional and technical skills to support their reintegration into the labor market after completing their sentences.