AFP warns public against fake YouTube video claiming PH turned back on security allies

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) warned the public against a YouTube video falsely claiming that the Philippines has turned its back on its security allies, calling it an attempt to mislead the public and undermine trust in national institutions.

In a statement posted on its official social media accounts, the AFP cautioned Filipinos against believing the video, which features commentary from a supposed foreign analyst alleging a “reversal” of the country’s security alliances.

The military said the content contains false information and does not reflect the official policies or actions of the AFP or the Philippine government.

“This is a prevalent tactic used by disinformation agents to create authoritative-sounding but false narratives designed to mislead, sow confusion, and erode public trust in national institutions,” the AFP said.

The military also urged the public to remain vigilant and exercise critical judgment when consuming online content.

“We urge the public to be discerning, verify information only through official AFP and government channels, and refrain from sharing AI-generated or unverified content from questionable sources,” it added.