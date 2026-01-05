Retired general arrested at NAIA over inciting to sedition case

A retired military general and convenor of the United People’s Initiative (UPI) was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday after authorities served a warrant for inciting to sedition.

Romeo Poquiz, a retired major general, was taken into custody upon his arrival from Bangkok, Thailand, according to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR).

Police said the warrant was issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 77 in connection with Poquiz’s alleged involvement in protest actions held at the People Power Monument in November 2025.

Authorities stated that Poquiz was informed of his Miranda rights before being brought to Camp Crame for booking and documentation. His legal counsel said the recommended bail for the offense is ₱48,000.

Poquiz’s lawyer claimed that his client’s rights were violated, alleging that he was not immediately allowed to speak with his legal team during the arrest. Police officials, however, denied the allegation, explaining that the aircraft arrived earlier than expected and that the lawyers were not yet present at the airport at the time.

The defense also described the arrest as an act of intimidation against critics of the administration, a claim that law enforcement officials rejected.