MMDA chief Nicolas Torre says new post marks ‘another era’ of public service

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre III said his appointment to the agency represents a new chapter in his public service career, stressing that he is simply following the direction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom he described as his “coach.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Torre was asked about his reassignment to the MMDA after previously serving as chief of the Philippine National Police.

Torre said he views himself primarily as a public servant and a presidential appointee, regardless of the agency he is tasked to lead.

He explained that he sees the entire government as one large team, where roles can change depending on the needs identified by the President.

Using a basketball analogy, Torre said a coach decides where each player is best positioned, and it is the responsibility of the player to follow that decision.

He added that he believes there are no big or small roles in government service, emphasizing that all positions are equal as long as they serve the public.

