Latest NewsNews

Marcos orders strict enforcement of ban on politicians in cash aid distribution

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the strict implementation of a provision in the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) that prohibits politicians from taking part in the distribution of cash and other forms of financial assistance, stressing that government aid must reach beneficiaries without political interference.

Speaking during the signing of the P6.793-trillion national budget at Malacañan Palace, the President said public funds should never be used for patronage or partisan gain. He underscored that all financial assistance programs must be coursed only through proper government agencies to ensure transparency and fairness.

Marcos said the prohibition covers all forms of aid distribution, emphasizing that no elected official should be involved in handing out assistance. He assured the public that the administration would enforce the rule strictly so that beneficiaries receive the full amount of support intended for them.

The President cited major assistance programs such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), TUPAD, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), as well as cash grants and pensions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, noting that these must remain free from political influence.

He also highlighted the increased funding for the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), saying it would help local governments address development needs and strengthen community resilience, provided implementation follows existing laws and regulations.

Marcos added that several budget items and programs will be subject to conditional implementation to ensure compliance with legal and policy frameworks, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to accountable and people-centered governance.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 910651416

Abu Dhabi court orders scammer to return over Dh446,000 in bogus online trading case

2 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai court rules Gulf national insolvent over Dh2.56 million in unpaid liabilities

8 mins ago
611594013 1178944764402584 4085712882627917218 n

MMDA chief Nicolas Torre says new post marks ‘another era’ of public service

28 mins ago
608954374 1385292196979366 7076333372909759815 n

Retired general arrested at NAIA over inciting to sedition case

33 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button