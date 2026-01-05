Marcos orders strict enforcement of ban on politicians in cash aid distribution

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the strict implementation of a provision in the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) that prohibits politicians from taking part in the distribution of cash and other forms of financial assistance, stressing that government aid must reach beneficiaries without political interference.

Speaking during the signing of the P6.793-trillion national budget at Malacañan Palace, the President said public funds should never be used for patronage or partisan gain. He underscored that all financial assistance programs must be coursed only through proper government agencies to ensure transparency and fairness.

Marcos said the prohibition covers all forms of aid distribution, emphasizing that no elected official should be involved in handing out assistance. He assured the public that the administration would enforce the rule strictly so that beneficiaries receive the full amount of support intended for them.

The President cited major assistance programs such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), TUPAD, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), as well as cash grants and pensions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, noting that these must remain free from political influence.

He also highlighted the increased funding for the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), saying it would help local governments address development needs and strengthen community resilience, provided implementation follows existing laws and regulations.

Marcos added that several budget items and programs will be subject to conditional implementation to ensure compliance with legal and policy frameworks, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to accountable and people-centered governance.