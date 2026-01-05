Marcos approves P6.793-trillion budget for 2026, vows focus on public welfare

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed the P6.793-trillion national budget for Fiscal Year 2026, pledging that the spending plan will prioritize programs that directly improve the lives of Filipinos.

During the signing of Republic Act No. 12314, or the 2026 General Appropriations Act, at Malacañan Palace, the President said the budget is aligned with the government’s medium- and long-term development goals, with strong emphasis on education, healthcare, food security, social protection, and employment generation.

Education received the largest allocation, with more than P1.34 trillion earmarked for public schools. The funding will cover new teaching and non-teaching positions, promotions and reclassification of teachers, and the construction of classrooms nationwide, in line with the Constitution’s mandate to give education top priority.

The health sector was allotted P448.125 billion to support Universal Health Care initiatives, including P1 billion for the Zero Balance Billing program in government hospitals. Nearly P130 billion was also allocated to PhilHealth, incorporating the P60 billion restored following a Supreme Court ruling, to help reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses for Filipino families.

Agriculture will receive over P297 billion to modernize supply systems and provide support for farmers and fisherfolk, including the development of farm-to-market roads to cut transport costs and reduce post-harvest losses. Meanwhile, more than P270 billion was set aside for social protection programs aimed at improving quality of life and strengthening human capital.

The budget also includes funding for higher pay and allowances for military and uniformed personnel. President Marcos said the overall spending plan is designed to help bring poverty levels down to single digits by 2028. He also thanked Congress for reforms that, according to him, strengthened transparency and accountability in the budget process.