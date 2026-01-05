Latest NewsNews

Drivers warned: Dh1,000 fine for failing to stop for school buses as classes resume

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been reminded to strictly obey school bus stop arms as the second academic term begins, with authorities warning that violators face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points on their driving licence.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, the warning comes as more than one million students across the UAE return to school following the winter break. With school buses back on the roads, police confirmed that electronic radar systems installed on buses are fully operational and can automatically record vehicles that fail to stop while students are boarding or getting off.

Under UAE traffic regulations, drivers must stop at least five metres away from a school bus with its stop arm extended. On single-lane roads, vehicles in both directions are required to halt, while on multi-lane roads, only motorists travelling in the same direction as the bus must stop.

Police said the enforcement is part of wider road safety efforts aimed at protecting children and reducing accidents during peak school hours. Alongside automated monitoring, authorities have also intensified awareness campaigns and conducted safety briefings for school bus drivers at the start of the term.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 910651416

Abu Dhabi court orders scammer to return over Dh446,000 in bogus online trading case

16 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai court rules Gulf national insolvent over Dh2.56 million in unpaid liabilities

23 mins ago
611594013 1178944764402584 4085712882627917218 n

MMDA chief Nicolas Torre says new post marks ‘another era’ of public service

43 mins ago
608954374 1385292196979366 7076333372909759815 n

Retired general arrested at NAIA over inciting to sedition case

47 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button