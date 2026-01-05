Drivers warned: Dh1,000 fine for failing to stop for school buses as classes resume

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been reminded to strictly obey school bus stop arms as the second academic term begins, with authorities warning that violators face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points on their driving licence.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, the warning comes as more than one million students across the UAE return to school following the winter break. With school buses back on the roads, police confirmed that electronic radar systems installed on buses are fully operational and can automatically record vehicles that fail to stop while students are boarding or getting off.

Under UAE traffic regulations, drivers must stop at least five metres away from a school bus with its stop arm extended. On single-lane roads, vehicles in both directions are required to halt, while on multi-lane roads, only motorists travelling in the same direction as the bus must stop.

Police said the enforcement is part of wider road safety efforts aimed at protecting children and reducing accidents during peak school hours. Alongside automated monitoring, authorities have also intensified awareness campaigns and conducted safety briefings for school bus drivers at the start of the term.