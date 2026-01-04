Third OFW Serbisyo Caravan set in Dubai this January

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates announced the conduct of the third leg of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan, continuing the government’s effort to bring essential services closer to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Scheduled on January 10 and 11, 2026, the two-day event will take place at the Grand Ballroom, 2nd Floor of Conrad Hotel, Dubai, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The caravan will feature various frontline services from Philippine government agencies, allowing OFWs to process documents and access assistance in one venue.

Participating agencies include the Department of Migrant Workers, Philippine Consulate General–Dubai, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Land Transportation Office, among others.

OFWs who wish to join are required to pre-register online to secure a slot. Separate registration links may apply for some participating agencies. The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to provide accessible, coordinated, and efficient services to Filipinos abroad.

