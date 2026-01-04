Latest NewsNews

Third OFW Serbisyo Caravan set in Dubai this January

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates announced the conduct of the third leg of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan, continuing the government’s effort to bring essential services closer to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Scheduled on January 10 and 11, 2026, the two-day event will take place at the Grand Ballroom, 2nd Floor of Conrad Hotel, Dubai, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The caravan will feature various frontline services from Philippine government agencies, allowing OFWs to process documents and access assistance in one venue.

Participating agencies include the Department of Migrant Workers, Philippine Consulate General–Dubai, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Land Transportation Office, among others.

OFWs who wish to join are required to pre-register online to secure a slot. Separate registration links may apply for some participating agencies. The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to provide accessible, coordinated, and efficient services to Filipinos abroad.

MWO Dubai Advsory No 1 – 2026 -…

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

472409872 18389810485103824 1842137628025660248 n

Filipino expat in Dubai clinches Dh30 million Big Ticket jackpot as lone winner

41 seconds ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court orders repayment after fake online trading investment exposed

8 mins ago
581159792 1289052646600651 1616370529815219917 n

LTO to offer driver’s license services during OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

27 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Dubai court orders company to pay Dh295,000, return 50 motorbikes in rental row

34 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button