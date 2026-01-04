Latest NewsNews

Sheikh Mohammed meets leaders, officials at Zabeel Palace to hear community views

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with a group of prominent individuals at Zabeel Palace, bringing together business leaders, dignitaries, Sheikhs, members of the Federal National Council, traders, investors, ministers, and senior officials from government and semi-government entities.

The meeting highlighted Sheikh Mohammed’s continued support for initiatives that strengthen community engagement and social cohesion. It also reflected his hands-on oversight of development efforts across different sectors, as well as his openness to listening to ideas, concerns, and aspirations from various segments of society.

By actively engaging with leaders from both the public and private sectors, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive dialogue as a key pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development vision—one that places people at the heart of national progress.

