Ras Al Khaimah court jails six Asians over knife attack causing permanent injury

A criminal court in Ras Al Khaimah has sentenced six Asian nationals to three months in prison and ordered their deportation after convicting them over a coordinated knife attack that left a victim with permanent injuries.

Court records showed that the main defendant forcibly entered the victim’s home while armed with a knife and struck him multiple times. Although judges noted there was no proven intent to cause lifelong harm, they ruled that the violence and its lasting impact justified a custodial sentence. The knife used in the assault was ordered confiscated.

The court found that several co-defendants played supporting roles in the incident. Prosecutors said they accompanied the main attacker to the house, helped him gain access, and backed him up during the assault. Their actions were deemed to have directly enabled the crime and contributed to the victim’s permanent disability.

The verdicts were issued with four defendants present in court, while others were tried in absentia. In a related decision, three accused individuals were cleared of all charges due to insufficient evidence.

Authorities said the ruling reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s firm stance against group violence, stressing that anyone who assists or encourages an attack can be punished as severely as the person who inflicts the injuries.