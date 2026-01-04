Latest NewsNews

Nine human trafficking victims repatriated from Nigeria, receive aid from DMW

Nine Filipino victims of human trafficking were safely repatriated from Abuja, Nigeria, arriving in the Philippines on the evening of December 27, 2025, at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The returnees landed aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 644 and were personally welcomed by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Assistant Secretary Ma. Regina Angela Galias, together with representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking (TFAT).

Upon arrival, the victims immediately received financial assistance, while OWWA arranged hotel accommodation and transportation back to their home provinces for two of them. The DMW assured the group of continued support, including legal assistance that will begin in January 2026, as part of their recovery and reintegration process.

The Philippine Embassy in Abuja played a key role in coordinating the repatriation in close partnership with the DMW, ensuring the victims’ safe return. The department reiterated its commitment to intensifying efforts against human trafficking and to providing comprehensive protection and assistance to Filipinos affected by such crimes abroad.

