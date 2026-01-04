Latest NewsNews

‘May God protect him’: UAE President hails Dubai Ruler on 20 years of leadership

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Dubai Ruler marked two decades of leadership on Sunday, January 4, praising his record of achievements and future-oriented vision that helped shape the UAE’s growth.

In a message shared publicly, the President said the country is celebrating 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership of government, highlighting how his drive and innovation have strengthened the nation across multiple sectors. He added a personal note of prayer, saying, “May God protect him,” as the leadership continues working together for the progress of the country and its people.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has overseen a period marked by landmark developments that elevated Dubai’s global standing. Over the past two decades, the emirate saw the rise of iconic projects and initiatives such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Metro, Expo 2020, the UAE Mars Mission, and the Golden Visa programme.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his congratulations, describing Sheikh Mohammed’s tenure as one defined by giving, innovation, and the creation of a government model that set new standards for excellence. He said the Dubai Ruler’s journey has become a global example of forward-looking leadership and development.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

472409872 18389810485103824 1842137628025660248 n

Filipino expat in Dubai clinches Dh30 million Big Ticket jackpot as lone winner

41 seconds ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court orders repayment after fake online trading investment exposed

8 mins ago
581717610 1289052679933981 6263850622114145518 n

Third OFW Serbisyo Caravan set in Dubai this January

18 mins ago
581159792 1289052646600651 1616370529815219917 n

LTO to offer driver’s license services during OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

27 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button