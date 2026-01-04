‘May God protect him’: UAE President hails Dubai Ruler on 20 years of leadership

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Dubai Ruler marked two decades of leadership on Sunday, January 4, praising his record of achievements and future-oriented vision that helped shape the UAE’s growth.

In a message shared publicly, the President said the country is celebrating 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership of government, highlighting how his drive and innovation have strengthened the nation across multiple sectors. He added a personal note of prayer, saying, “May God protect him,” as the leadership continues working together for the progress of the country and its people.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has overseen a period marked by landmark developments that elevated Dubai’s global standing. Over the past two decades, the emirate saw the rise of iconic projects and initiatives such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Metro, Expo 2020, the UAE Mars Mission, and the Golden Visa programme.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his congratulations, describing Sheikh Mohammed’s tenure as one defined by giving, innovation, and the creation of a government model that set new standards for excellence. He said the Dubai Ruler’s journey has become a global example of forward-looking leadership and development.