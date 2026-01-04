LTO to offer driver’s license services during OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai announced that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will provide select driver’s license services during the 3rd OFW Serbisyo Caravan scheduled on January 11, 2026, at the Conrad Hotel along Sheikh Zayed Road.

According to MWO Dubai Advisory No. 02, Series of 2026, the LTO will cater exclusively to Filipino citizens residing or working in the United Arab Emirates. Services to be offered include renewal of driver’s licenses, as well as updates to personal records such as address and marital status.

To renew a driver’s license, applicants must present a completed renewal application form, their current or expired license card, a medical certificate from an LTO-accredited clinic, and a Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) certificate obtained through the LTO portal. Additional penalties apply for late renewals, depending on how long the license has been expired.

The advisory also noted that licenses expired for more than two years may still be renewed during the caravan, provided they were originally issued between 2016 and 2023.

Applicants may pay fees via GCash, Visa Debit, or Mastercard through their LTO portal account. Interested individuals are required to register in advance through the official Serbisyo Caravan link provided by MWO Dubai.