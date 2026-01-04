Dubai court orders company to pay Dh295,000, return 50 motorbikes in rental row

A Dubai civil court has ruled in favour of a motorcycle rental firm, ordering a private company to settle Dh295,000 in unpaid dues, pay 5 percent legal interest, and return 50 motorcycles that were not handed back after the lease period.

The Dubai Primary Civil Court found that the defendant breached three separate leasing contracts by failing to pay agreed rental fees, neglecting to return the motorbikes on time, and not submitting required ownership transfer documents. The court also directed the firm to return the motorcycles in their original condition, allowing only for normal wear and tear, and to shoulder all legal costs.

Court records showed that the rental agreements, signed across 2024 and 2025, clearly barred the lessee from selling or transferring the motorcycles and required their return once the contracts expired. An independent court-appointed expert confirmed that the rental company fulfilled its obligations, while the defendant neither paid the outstanding fees nor returned the vehicles.

The court rejected the defendant’s argument that the case should be dismissed due to issues with vehicle registration renewal, stressing that rental payments were due once the motorcycles were made available for use. In its ruling, the court emphasized that contractual terms are binding and that failure to comply justifies compensation.