Latest NewsNews

Dubai court orders company to pay Dh295,000, return 50 motorbikes in rental row

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

A Dubai civil court has ruled in favour of a motorcycle rental firm, ordering a private company to settle Dh295,000 in unpaid dues, pay 5 percent legal interest, and return 50 motorcycles that were not handed back after the lease period.

The Dubai Primary Civil Court found that the defendant breached three separate leasing contracts by failing to pay agreed rental fees, neglecting to return the motorbikes on time, and not submitting required ownership transfer documents. The court also directed the firm to return the motorcycles in their original condition, allowing only for normal wear and tear, and to shoulder all legal costs.

Court records showed that the rental agreements, signed across 2024 and 2025, clearly barred the lessee from selling or transferring the motorcycles and required their return once the contracts expired. An independent court-appointed expert confirmed that the rental company fulfilled its obligations, while the defendant neither paid the outstanding fees nor returned the vehicles.

The court rejected the defendant’s argument that the case should be dismissed due to issues with vehicle registration renewal, stressing that rental payments were due once the motorcycles were made available for use. In its ruling, the court emphasized that contractual terms are binding and that failure to comply justifies compensation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

472409872 18389810485103824 1842137628025660248 n

Filipino expat in Dubai clinches Dh30 million Big Ticket jackpot as lone winner

30 seconds ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court orders repayment after fake online trading investment exposed

7 mins ago
581717610 1289052679933981 6263850622114145518 n

Third OFW Serbisyo Caravan set in Dubai this January

18 mins ago
581159792 1289052646600651 1616370529815219917 n

LTO to offer driver’s license services during OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

27 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button