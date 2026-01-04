Latest NewsNews

Budget watchdog urges Marcos to veto ₱319B ‘questionable’ items in 2026 national budget

Budget watchdog Social Watch Philippines (SWP) has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto what it described as “highly questionable” allocations in the ratified 2026 national budget, amounting to ₱319.04 billion.

In a statement, SWP warned that last-minute bicameral insertions and lump-sum appropriations resemble a revival of the old pork barrel system, despite widespread public anger over corruption and wasteful government spending. The group argued that the approved budget fails to put people at the center and instead reinforces patronage politics.

SWP co-convenor Dr. Ma. Victoria Raquiza criticized what she described as non-transparent side meetings and adjustments made outside public scrutiny, even as bicameral deliberations were livestreamed. She said these practices weaken accountability and further erode public trust in government.

Among the items SWP urged the President to veto are major increases in infrastructure programs under the DPWH that allegedly overlap with existing projects, last-minute additions for farm-to-market roads, and funding for assistance programs that the group said duplicate existing allocations. SWP also flagged confidential funds across civilian agencies, arguing that these have no place outside security operations.

The group likewise questioned large increases in “ayuda” or social protection funds and assistance to local government units, warning that these are vulnerable to political discretion. SWP called on Malacañang to immediately pass a supplemental budget to revert these allocations to earlier proposed levels under the National Expenditure Program.

To address transparency concerns, the watchdog also proposed limiting unprogrammed appropriations, particularly those that already have funding under special purpose allocations.

SWP appealed to President Marcos to use his veto power to remove the flagged items, saying this is crucial to restore integrity in the budget process and show that the administration stands with public demands for accountability.

