Actor John Feir mistakenly attends wrong wedding after RSVP confusion

Filipino actor Mikoy Morales shared a humorous incident involving fellow actor John Feir, who accidentally attended the wrong wedding after misreading the details of Mikoy’s wedding invitation.

In a Facebook post, Mikoy explained that his wedding to longtime partner Isa Garcia is scheduled for March, but the invitation indicated “Please RSVP on or before January 3.” John reportedly mistook the RSVP deadline for the actual wedding date and showed up at a church on January 3.

Upon arriving, John realized something was off when everyone else was dressed in suits while he was the only one wearing a barong. Despite the mix-up, he was seated prominently and even photographed during the ceremony.

Mikoy jokingly said the incident felt like John was living out his “Pepito Manaloto” character in real life. He thanked John for the unintended advance attendance and joked that he should just enjoy the food.

A photo of John in a barong inside the church later circulated online, adding to the amusement. Mikoy and Isa got engaged in February 2025 and are set to wed later this year.