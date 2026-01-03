Emirati travelers to Georgia now required to present health, accident insurance

Emirati citizens traveling to Georgia are now required to present both health and accident insurance policies upon arrival, following a new regulation announced by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa).

In a statement, Mofa said the insurance documents must be valid for the entire duration of the traveler’s stay and issued in either English or Georgian. The minimum required coverage is 30,000 Georgian lari.

The ministry added that the insurance policies must be issued by reputable insurance providers, whether international or Georgian, or arranged through airlines. The new requirement does not apply to holders of diplomatic, special, or mission passports.

The policy took effect on January 1, 2026, and applies to Emirati citizens traveling to Georgia from that date onward.

In 2025, the UAE retained its status as the world’s strongest passport for the seventh consecutive year, according to The Passport Index 2025 released by Arton Capital. Despite a decline in the strength of many major passports, the UAE remained at the top, reflecting the advantages a strong passport provides to individuals and the broader economy.