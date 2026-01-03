Dubai court convicts motorist over Jebel Ali multi-vehicle crash

A Dubai court has convicted a 28-year-old Arab man for causing a multi-vehicle collision in the Jebel Ali area after admitting he drove at high speed, failed to keep a safe distance, and used a vehicle with expired registration.

The crash, which occurred early last year, began when the defendant’s car struck another vehicle before swerving into a lorry, setting off further collisions involving two more cars.

No serious injuries were reported, although all vehicles involved sustained varying degrees of damage.

During the trial, the man pleaded guilty, telling the court he was not fully attentive at the time of the accident and acknowledging that the vehicle’s registration had expired. He also sought leniency.

The court relied on the official traffic report, site inspection records, collision diagrams, and expert testimony from a traffic accident specialist, which showed that the defendant’s negligence directly caused the crash.

Under the Federal Traffic and Road-Related Crimes and Penalties Law, and with mitigating circumstances considered under Articles 100 and 101 of Federal Law No. 36 of 2022, the court fined him Dh1,000 for the main offence and Dh200 for a secondary violation. The fines were paid in full, and he was released through the Traffic Prosecution.