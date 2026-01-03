DOH: Fireworks injuries seen lower in 2025 but cases more severe

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) in 2025 are expected to be fewer than last year’s total, but noted that the injuries sustained by victims were more severe.

In an interview, DOH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the total number of FWRIs could exceed 500, pending the validation of more than 300 additional cases on top of the 235 incidents recorded as of Thursday, January 1.

Even if the final tally reaches “more or less” 500 cases, Domingo said this would still be significantly lower than the 803 fireworks-related injuries reported in 2024.

However, he stressed that while the number of cases has declined, the nature of the injuries appears to be more serious.

“Generally, mukhang mas mababa ang bilang, pero mas intense ang mga sugat. Siguro ito ang kailangan pang suriin sa mas malalim na analysis,” Domingo said.

Domingo explained that the DOH classifies FWRIs into several categories, including burn injuries with or without amputation, eye injuries, and cases involving lung damage caused by firecrackers or fireworks.

He added that most of those injured were minors, a trend that remains consistent over the years.

“Karamihan ng mga naputukan ay menor de edad,” he said.

On fatalities linked to firecrackers, Domingo cited the death of a 12-year-old boy who was killed instantly in an explosion in Tondo, Manila on December 28.

Meanwhile, he said there is one confirmed death due to a stray bullet, with five other cases still undergoing validation.