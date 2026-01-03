DFA says no Filipinos hurt in Iran protests

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said no Filipino nationals have been reported injured or affected by the recent protests in Iran, as it continues to closely monitor the situation on the ground.

The DFA said it is tracking the welfare of around 800 Filipinos in Iran and confirmed that no casualties or incidents involving Filipinos have been reported so far.

Filipinos in Tehran and other affected areas were advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in crowded places, and to remain vigilant amid ongoing demonstrations and law enforcement operations.

The department added that the Philippine Embassy in Tehran is in constant coordination with local authorities and members of the Filipino community to ensure their safety and welfare.

Media reports said at least six people have been killed in the protests, which were triggered by public discontent over high inflation, rising food prices, and the weakening of the Iranian rial.