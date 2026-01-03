BI: Fake stock trading platforms used by syndicates to exploit Filipinos

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) warned the public against a new stock market scam targeting Filipinos, in which victims are persuaded to invest in seemingly legitimate stock trading platforms that are actually operated by criminal syndicates.

The BI said investigations revealed that victims are coerced into recruiting fellow Filipinos to invest in fake platforms and pseudo-investment schemes.

Those who failed to meet recruitment quotas or resisted orders were subjected to physical and psychological abuse, torture, intimidation, and deprivation to force compliance, the agency said.

“These criminal groups are ruthless. They deceive Filipinos with promises of high-paying jobs and easy money, then subject them to abuse once they are trapped,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement.

“Let this serve as a strong warning: no legitimate employer will require you to scam your own countrymen or invest through unofficial platforms,” he added.

The BI said eight Filipinos aged 20 to 30 were rescued and repatriated on December 31 after being trafficked overseas. The victims were reportedly lured through online recruitment and social media offers.

On the same day, 19 other Filipinos repatriated from Cambodia arrived in the country, including four individuals who exited through an illegal backdoor route in Palawan.

In light of these incidents, Viado urged the public to remain vigilant, particularly when dealing with online job offers or investment opportunities.

“The Bureau of Immigration is working closely with law enforcement partners to track, disrupt, and dismantle these scam rings. We are committed to protecting Filipinos and preventing these syndicates from continuing to victimize our people,” he said.