Record-breaking 52 million travelers pass through NAIA in 2025

Photo courtesy: NAIA/FB

Around 52 million passengers passed through Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in 2025, marking the highest annual total in the airport’s history.

The airport’s private operator New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) reported December as the busiest month, with 4.86 million passengers passing through the airport.

Of this number, 2.367 million were traveling internationally—the highest number of international travelers ever recorded in a single month. Meanwhile, 2.495 million passengers were flying within the Philippines, marking the second-highest monthly total for domestic travel.

NNIC said upgrades such as new biometric immigration e-Gates, improved passenger processing systems, and enhanced terminal facilities helped passengers move through the airport more efficiently.

“Managing higher passenger volumes requires both infrastructure and close coordination,” NNIC said. “The focus has been on improving flow, reducing bottlenecks, and ensuring the airport can handle peak demand more effectively.”

NNIC said the increase reflects growing travel for domestic, international, and connecting flights. The figures include travelers returning home, visiting family, or traveling for work.

