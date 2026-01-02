PNP reports generally peaceful New Year despite injuries, indiscriminate firing incidents

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the celebration of the New Year 2026 was generally peaceful, despite reports of firecracker-related injuries, property damage, and stray bullet incidents.

PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities recorded incidents affecting lives and property during the holiday period but noted that the overall situation remained manageable.

“Sa pagsalubong natin ng bagong taon at sa kabuuan ng holiday season, nakapagtala po tayo ng mga pinsala sa mga ari-arian at sa mga buhay, pero generally peaceful po,” Nartatez said in a local interview.

From December 16 to December 31, police recorded 11 cases of indiscriminate firing and five stray bullet incidents, according to the PNP chief. Since the start of the New Year, authorities have logged five additional cases of indiscriminate firing and two stray bullet incidents.

Nartatez said 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the indiscriminate firing incidents, including three police officers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 235 firework-related injuries nationwide as of Friday morning, 42 percent lower than the 403 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Data showed that 161 of the injured were aged 19 and below. The leading causes of injury were unidentified firecrackers, boga, and five-star fireworks.

Nartatez said police operations remain ongoing, particularly as travelers return from the holidays.

“Actually, hindi pa tapos. Meron pa tayong hinihintay na reverse travel nila sa kung saan nagde-deploy po tayo sa mga transportation hubs and other tourist destinations,” he said.

He added that thousands of police personnel and augmentation units remain deployed across transportation hubs and tourist areas nationwide to ensure public safety.