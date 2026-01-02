Over 2.8M passengers use Dubai public transport on New Year’s Eve

More than 2.8 million passengers used Dubai’s public transport during the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported.

The RTA said total ridership reached 2,836,859 passengers, a 13% increase compared to the same day last year, when 2,502,474 people used the transport network.

Metro services on the Red and Green Lines carried 1,249,636 passengers, while taxis transported 661,538 riders and public buses, including bus-on-demand services, recorded 503,264 passengers.

E-hailing services carried 286,135 passengers, marine transport served 76,745 riders, Dubai Tram recorded 58,052 users, and shared mobility services transported 1,489 passengers, the RTA said.

The higher passenger volume was supported by an integrated traffic and operational plan that managed vehicle movement and enforced temporary road closures to accommodate large crowds across the emirate, the RTA said in a news release.

“The results reflect the readiness and efficiency of the transport system and its ability to ensure smooth mobility and public safety, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination capable of managing major events in line with the highest international standards,” the statement read.