Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 2.8M passengers use Dubai public transport on New Year’s Eve

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Stock photo

More than 2.8 million passengers used Dubai’s public transport during the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported.

The RTA said total ridership reached 2,836,859 passengers, a 13% increase compared to the same day last year, when 2,502,474 people used the transport network.

Metro services on the Red and Green Lines carried 1,249,636 passengers, while taxis transported 661,538 riders and public buses, including bus-on-demand services, recorded 503,264 passengers.

E-hailing services carried 286,135 passengers, marine transport served 76,745 riders, Dubai Tram recorded 58,052 users, and shared mobility services transported 1,489 passengers, the RTA said.

The higher passenger volume was supported by an integrated traffic and operational plan that managed vehicle movement and enforced temporary road closures to accommodate large crowds across the emirate, the RTA said in a news release.

“The results reflect the readiness and efficiency of the transport system and its ability to ensure smooth mobility and public safety, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination capable of managing major events in line with the highest international standards,” the statement read.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 48

PNP reports generally peaceful New Year despite injuries, indiscriminate firing incidents

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 47

Former Nueva Ecija mayor arrested in drug buy-bust

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 46

35 OFWs from Cambodia repatriated on New Year’s Eve

3 hours ago
G9lGvIIaQAE6OZ3

Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour review UAE’s path ahead

16 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button