Marcelito Pomoy sings at Trump’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Florida

Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy welcomed 2026 with a high-profile performance at the New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by United States President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Pomoy shared moments from the December 31 event on Instagram, posting photos taken with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. He described the experience as a memorable and meaningful way to begin the new year.

According to his post, Pomoy performed the classic duet “The Prayer,” showcasing the vocal style that made him famous — seamlessly shifting between male and female registers — during the exclusive gathering at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence.

Pomoy first gained nationwide recognition after winning Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011 and later drew international attention for his rare vocal ability. His career highlights include appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, further cementing his status as one of the Philippines’ most distinctive vocal performers.