Man fined in Abu Dhabi for selling falcon he did not own

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a man to pay Dh18,000 in compensation after ruling that he unlawfully sold a falcon that was not legally his. The court found that the transaction constituted a civil wrongdoing, even though the related criminal case was later dropped.

Court documents showed that the buyer purchased the falcon for Dh12,000 and later faced police questioning when authorities discovered that the bird actually belonged to a different individual. While the original owner chose to withdraw the criminal complaint, the civil court ruled that this did not absolve the seller of responsibility.

The court determined that the defendant had no legal right to sell the falcon and was therefore at fault. As a result, he was held civilly liable and ordered to compensate the buyer with Dh18,000, along with court fees and legal expenses. All other compensation claims were dismissed.