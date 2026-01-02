Former Nueva Ecija mayor arrested in drug buy-bust

Police arrested a former town mayor in Nueva Ecija after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected shabu worth nearly ₱500,000 during a buy-bust operation.

The 53-year-old suspect was arrested in the early hours of December 31, 2025, in Barangay Calipahan, Talavera, Nueva Ecija, police said.

Authorities said an undercover operative acted as a poseur-buyer and successfully purchased suspected illegal drugs from the suspect using marked money, leading to his immediate arrest.

According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, the suspect had been under police monitoring prior to the operation.

“Actually, nasa HVI watchlist siya pero hindi pa siya newly identified. Street pusher siya,” said Provincial Police Director PCOL Heryl Daguit Bruno.

Police records show that the suspect previously served as mayor of Sto. Domingo town from 2007 to 2010, Bruno added.

Investigators said the suspected illegal drugs allegedly originated from the National Capital Region and Bulacan, although authorities are still working to identify the source.

The suspect denied the allegations and downplayed the incident, saying, “Konting problema lang,” when asked about the case.

He is currently detained at the Talavera Police Station and is expected to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.