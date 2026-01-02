Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police seize luxury car following viral video of driver’s dangerous stunts

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin43 mins ago

A high-performance luxury car was seized by Dubai Police after a video showing the driver performing dangerous stunts in the city went viral on social media.

Under the provisions of Decree No. 30 of 2023, the vehicle was impounded, and the driver now faces legal measures, including a fine of up to AED 10,000 to release the car, Dubai Police said.

The violations included reckless driving, excessive speeding, and illegal modifications that caused flames to shoot from the exhaust and created loud noise, disturbing residents and other motorists, Dubai Police explained.

The viral video showed the car speeding recklessly and performing risky maneuvers, posing a serious threat to public safety, particularly for commuters.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said Dubai Police tracked down the vehicle using patrols and digital monitoring, including content shared online.

The road is not a stage for stunts or risky experiments,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan said. “Such behaviours are not only a nuisance but are extremely dangerous. Illegal modifications and reckless driving can lead to severe accidents, distract other road users, and cause a loss of vehicle control.”

Authorities urged the public to follow traffic laws and report dangerous driving through official channels.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin43 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

egate

BI to expand use of e-gates at international airports outside Metro Manila

7 seconds ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi court rules in favour of man in decade-old money dispute with friend

17 mins ago
iStock 624180500

Man fined in Abu Dhabi for selling falcon he did not own

23 mins ago
iStock 2159670954 1

Dubai Police impound high-performance car after reckless driving video

29 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button