Dubai Police seize luxury car following viral video of driver’s dangerous stunts

A high-performance luxury car was seized by Dubai Police after a video showing the driver performing dangerous stunts in the city went viral on social media.

Under the provisions of Decree No. 30 of 2023, the vehicle was impounded, and the driver now faces legal measures, including a fine of up to AED 10,000 to release the car, Dubai Police said.

The violations included reckless driving, excessive speeding, and illegal modifications that caused flames to shoot from the exhaust and created loud noise, disturbing residents and other motorists, Dubai Police explained.

The viral video showed the car speeding recklessly and performing risky maneuvers, posing a serious threat to public safety, particularly for commuters.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said Dubai Police tracked down the vehicle using patrols and digital monitoring, including content shared online.

“The road is not a stage for stunts or risky experiments,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan said. “Such behaviours are not only a nuisance but are extremely dangerous. Illegal modifications and reckless driving can lead to severe accidents, distract other road users, and cause a loss of vehicle control.”

Authorities urged the public to follow traffic laws and report dangerous driving through official channels.