Dubai Police impound high-performance car after reckless driving video

The Dubai Police have seized a high-performance vehicle and initiated legal action against its driver after a video showing dangerous driving stunts went viral on social media.

According to Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, police patrols were able to identify and locate the vehicle after it was seen performing high-speed maneuvers across several locations in Dubai, endangering motorists and pedestrians.

Authorities said the driver committed multiple violations, including reckless speeding and illegal vehicle modifications that caused flames to shoot from the exhaust system and produced excessive noise, disturbing residents and other road users.

Dubai Police stressed that public roads are not meant for stunts or experiments, warning that such behaviour significantly increases the risk of serious accidents and loss of vehicle control. The vehicle was impounded under Decree No. 30 of 2023, and the driver now faces strict penalties, including a fine of up to Dh10,000 to release the car.

Police added that advanced monitoring systems and digital surveillance allow them to track offenders both on the road and through content shared online. Motorists were urged to respect traffic laws and report dangerous driving through official Dubai Police channels.