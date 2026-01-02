Abu Dhabi court rules in favour of man in decade-old money dispute with friend

An Abu Dhabi civil court has ruled in favour of a man who sought the return of money he entrusted to a longtime friend for investment purposes more than a decade ago, ordering the defendant to repay $16,000 or its equivalent in UAE dirhams.

The court found that the defendant received the amount but failed to present convincing proof that the funds were either returned or used for the claimant’s benefit. The dispute resurfaced when the claimant, who later suffered serious health issues, urgently asked for the money back to cover medical expenses.

While the claimant initially alleged that larger sums were transferred over the years, the court focused on the portion that was clearly supported by evidence, including witness testimony and written communication confirming the defendant’s acknowledgment of the debt.

The defendant argued that the money was used to facilitate a property purchase on the claimant’s behalf, claiming he merely acted as an intermediary. However, the court ruled that this claim was unsupported by sufficient documentation.

In its decision, the court ordered the defendant to repay the proven amount, along with court fees and related expenses, stressing that financial trust between individuals does not remove the obligation to account for entrusted funds.