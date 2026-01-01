Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE gov’t raises minimum wage for Emiratis in private sector to AED 6,000 starting January 2026

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin56 seconds ago

There are more reasons to celebrate the New Year as the UAE government has raised the minimum wage for Emiratis working in the private sector.

From the previous AED 5,000, the minimum salary will now be AED 6,000 per month starting Jan. 1, 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced.

The new wage applies to new work permits, as well as to permits being renewed or amended from the same date.

Meanwhile, employers are required to update employment contracts of their Emirati employees by June 30, 2026, to reflect the new salary.

His Excellency Khalil Ibrahim Al Khouri, Undersecretary of Labour Market & Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the increase is part of a phased Emiratisation strategy to gradually raise salaries in the private sector.

Non-compliant establishments will face penalties starting July 1, 2026, including suspending new work permits and disqualifying citizens from contributing to Emiratisation targets, he added.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

