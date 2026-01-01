UAE gov’t raises minimum wage for Emiratis in private sector to AED 6,000 starting January 2026

There are more reasons to celebrate the New Year as the UAE government has raised the minimum wage for Emiratis working in the private sector.

From the previous AED 5,000, the minimum salary will now be AED 6,000 per month starting Jan. 1, 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced.

The new wage applies to new work permits, as well as to permits being renewed or amended from the same date.

Meanwhile, employers are required to update employment contracts of their Emirati employees by June 30, 2026, to reflect the new salary.

His Excellency Khalil Ibrahim Al Khouri, Undersecretary of Labour Market & Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the increase is part of a phased Emiratisation strategy to gradually raise salaries in the private sector.

Non-compliant establishments will face penalties starting July 1, 2026, including suspending new work permits and disqualifying citizens from contributing to Emiratisation targets, he added.