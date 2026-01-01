Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour review UAE’s path ahead

Latest NewsNews

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday at the Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai, in a meeting that reflected on the UAE’s progress and aspirations for the year ahead. The discussion was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the gathering, the leaders exchanged New Year greetings and conveyed their hopes that the coming year would bring continued prosperity, stability, and progress for the United Arab Emirates and its people. They reaffirmed their confidence in the country’s steady advancement under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supported by the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to review the UAE’s development plans and long-term priorities aimed at sustaining growth and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents alike. Reflecting on the achievements of the past year, the leaders highlighted milestones that strengthened the nation’s global standing while delivering tangible benefits across key sectors, including the economy, social services, and infrastructure.

