Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ras Al Khaimah sets Guinness World Record with massive drone show to welcome 2026

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

Ras Al Khaimah has set a Guinness World Records title after staging the largest aerial display of a phoenix formed by multirotor drones during its New Year’s Eve celebrations, welcoming 2026 with a record-setting show.

The record was achieved through a large-scale drone performance using 2,300 drones, which formed a phoenix above the emirate’s waterfront, symbolizing renewal and rebirth, WAM reported.

jl8001wg1ka0qy3pn
Photo from WAM

This included 1,000 pyro drones, which created flame-like effects on the phoenix’s wings as it appeared to move across the sky.

The drone sequence also featured other animated images, including one titled “The Welcome,” showing a human figure rising from the sea with open arms.

As the countdown to midnight began, the drone display transitioned into a synchronised fireworks countdown, culminating in a show stretching approximately six kilometres along the coastline from Marjan Island to Al Hamra, with the combined drone and fireworks presentation lasting about 15 minutes.

Residents and visitors gathered at beachfront resorts and designated viewing areas across the emirate to watch the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 641187356

Dubai court sets rule on equality in gifts to children, spouses

22 hours ago
Car traffic at night

Seven killed in nearly 11,800 traffic accidents on Fujairah roads

22 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Al Ain court orders clinic to pay doctor Dh236,000 in unpaid commissions

23 hours ago
cryptocurrency

Dubai appeal court upholds jail, Dh1.098m repayment in fake crypto deal

23 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button