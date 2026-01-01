Ras Al Khaimah sets Guinness World Record with massive drone show to welcome 2026

Ras Al Khaimah has set a Guinness World Records title after staging the largest aerial display of a phoenix formed by multirotor drones during its New Year’s Eve celebrations, welcoming 2026 with a record-setting show.

The record was achieved through a large-scale drone performance using 2,300 drones, which formed a phoenix above the emirate’s waterfront, symbolizing renewal and rebirth, WAM reported.

This included 1,000 pyro drones, which created flame-like effects on the phoenix’s wings as it appeared to move across the sky.

The drone sequence also featured other animated images, including one titled “The Welcome,” showing a human figure rising from the sea with open arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Ras Al Khaimah (@visitrasalkhaimah)

As the countdown to midnight began, the drone display transitioned into a synchronised fireworks countdown, culminating in a show stretching approximately six kilometres along the coastline from Marjan Island to Al Hamra, with the combined drone and fireworks presentation lasting about 15 minutes.

Residents and visitors gathered at beachfront resorts and designated viewing areas across the emirate to watch the New Year’s Eve celebrations.