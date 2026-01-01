Latest NewsNews

Dubai investor loses Dh1 million in crypto scam; court upholds jail term

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

A Dubai appeals court has upheld the conviction of two Asian men found guilty of defrauding a European investor in a fake cryptocurrency deal, affirming their three-month prison sentences and an order to jointly repay Dh1.098 million. The court also ruled that both men will be deported after serving their jail terms, bringing the high-value fraud case to a close.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed in November, when the investor reported being enticed into what was presented as a lucrative digital currency transaction. Court records show that one of the defendants convinced the victim to purchase cryptocurrency at a rate lower than the global market price, promising quick and substantial profits through resale.

According to the ruling, the suspect claimed that another individual—who remains at large—was actively trading digital currencies using a well-known platform. Trusting the representations, the investor agreed to proceed with the transaction and arranged to meet the suspects in person.

The meeting took place at a hotel in Dubai’s Al Mankhool area, where the investor arrived carrying Dh1.098 million in cash. During the encounter, the fugitive suspect displayed what appeared to be links to an active electronic wallet and finalized the deal. He then took the cash, saying it needed to be checked using a counting machine at the hotel, but never returned. The court ruled that the evidence clearly established fraud, warranting imprisonment, full repayment, and deportation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

G9lGvIIaQAE6OZ3

Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour review UAE’s path ahead

20 seconds ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Dubai court orders Dh1.57m compensation in rare Patek Philippe watch fraud case

18 mins ago
saving dirhams istock

UAE gov’t raises minimum wage for Emiratis in private sector to AED 6,000 starting January 2026

3 hours ago
philippine embassy to uae logo

PH ambassador to the UAE calls on Filipinos to carry strength and excellence into New Year

4 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button