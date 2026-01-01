Dubai investor loses Dh1 million in crypto scam; court upholds jail term

A Dubai appeals court has upheld the conviction of two Asian men found guilty of defrauding a European investor in a fake cryptocurrency deal, affirming their three-month prison sentences and an order to jointly repay Dh1.098 million. The court also ruled that both men will be deported after serving their jail terms, bringing the high-value fraud case to a close.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed in November, when the investor reported being enticed into what was presented as a lucrative digital currency transaction. Court records show that one of the defendants convinced the victim to purchase cryptocurrency at a rate lower than the global market price, promising quick and substantial profits through resale.

According to the ruling, the suspect claimed that another individual—who remains at large—was actively trading digital currencies using a well-known platform. Trusting the representations, the investor agreed to proceed with the transaction and arranged to meet the suspects in person.

The meeting took place at a hotel in Dubai’s Al Mankhool area, where the investor arrived carrying Dh1.098 million in cash. During the encounter, the fugitive suspect displayed what appeared to be links to an active electronic wallet and finalized the deal. He then took the cash, saying it needed to be checked using a counting machine at the hotel, but never returned. The court ruled that the evidence clearly established fraud, warranting imprisonment, full repayment, and deportation.