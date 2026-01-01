Latest NewsNews

Dubai court orders Dh1.57m compensation in rare Patek Philippe watch fraud case

Staff Report19 mins ago

A Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab national to pay Dh1.57 million in compensation after finding him liable for misappropriating funds entrusted to him to purchase rare Patek Philippe watches. The ruling came after a final criminal conviction for breach of trust, which the civil court said was binding and conclusive on issues of fault and liability.

According to court records, the defendant approached the buyer through WhatsApp, presenting himself as a collector with access to limited-edition luxury watches. He shared photos of the timepieces and agreed to source them for Dh1.17 million, which the buyer transferred in full, expecting delivery of the watches.

However, delivery was repeatedly delayed and the funds were never returned. The buyer then filed a criminal complaint, leading to the defendant’s conviction, a prison sentence, and a fine equivalent to the amount received. While an initial deportation order was later overturned on appeal, the conviction itself became final.

Following the criminal ruling, the buyer pursued a civil case seeking compensation for financial and moral damages. The court rejected the defendant’s attempts to suspend the proceedings and ruled that the criminal judgment barred any re-examination of responsibility. It ultimately awarded Dh1,572,500 in compensation, bringing the high-value luxury watch dispute to a close.

