Welcome 2026 with courage and determination – VP Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte called on Filipinos to welcome the year 2026 with renewed courage, determination, and unity, as she delivered her New Year’s Eve message on Wednesday.

In a video statement released by the Office of the Vice President, Duterte encouraged the public to leave behind fear and hesitation as the country steps into a new chapter filled with hope and possibility. She emphasized that the new year represents a fresh beginning—an opportunity to move forward with confidence despite uncertainties.

Duterte highlighted the resilience of Filipinos, saying that no matter what challenges lie ahead, the nation possesses the strength to overcome adversity. According to her, every trial faced by the people serves as a stepping stone toward becoming stronger and more united.

She also underscored the importance of unity and shared purpose, describing the new year as an invitation for Filipinos to come together and renew their outlook in life. Duterte stressed that collective effort, strengthened by faith and perseverance, is essential in achieving meaningful and lasting change.

As her message concluded, the Vice President encouraged the nation to work together and pray that 2026 will be marked by hope, progress, and blessings for all Filipinos.