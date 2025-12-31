Seven killed in nearly 11,800 traffic accidents on Fujairah roads

Nearly 11,800 traffic accidents were recorded on roads across Fujairah from the start of the year until the end of November, leaving seven people dead and 201 others injured, according to the latest traffic statistics released by Fujairah Police.

Police data showed that fatalities were spread across seven separate months — February, March, May, July, September, October, and November — highlighting the persistent risks on the emirate’s road network. Injuries ranged from minor to serious, reflecting the varied nature of traffic accidents reported throughout the year.

Authorities identified dangerous driving behaviours such as sudden swerving, running red lights, failure to maintain safe following distances, and not sticking to designated lanes as the main causes of serious crashes. Police warned that abrupt lane changes disrupt traffic flow and significantly increase the risk of collisions.

To address these issues, Fujairah Police said they are enforcing road safety through a dual approach: intensified patrols and monitoring on major roads, alongside sustained public awareness campaigns via media, social platforms, and community lectures aimed at promoting responsible driving.

On pedestrian safety, police highlighted the expansion of signalised pedestrian crossings, now numbering 10 across busy locations such as Corniche Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City. These crossings are designed to regulate pedestrian movement, improve driver visibility, and reduce run-over incidents, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Authorities reiterated their call for motorists to strictly follow traffic laws, stressing that discipline and awareness remain key to reducing accidents and saving lives on Fujairah’s roads.