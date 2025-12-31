Latest NewsNews

Al Ain court orders clinic to pay doctor Dh236,000 in unpaid commissions

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has ordered a medical clinic to pay a doctor Dh236,282 in unpaid commissions, representing his 30 per cent share of net income for a four-month period. The court ruled that the amount was due based on the established and documented practice between the two parties.

Court records showed that the doctor filed a lawsuit demanding payment of unpaid monthly profit shares, end-of-service benefits, annual leave pay, and the cost of a return air ticket. A court-appointed expert reviewed the employment records and found that the doctor was working under a two-year employment contract, which the clinic terminated by serving the required notice period without citing specific reasons.

The expert confirmed that since the start of employment, the doctor’s commissions were consistently calculated and customarily paid two months after they became due. Importantly, the clinic’s own accounting records reflected the doctor’s commission entitlement for four months, totaling Dh236,282 after deducting his monthly salary.

In its ruling, the court said the clinic could not later deny an obligation it had already acknowledged in its official records. It therefore ordered the clinic to pay the full commission amount, plus Dh2,000 for a travel ticket should the doctor remain unemployed, as well as court fees and legal costs.

