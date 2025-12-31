Latest NewsNewsPH News

44% of adult Filipinos optimistic about quality of life in next 12 months — SWS

Forty-four percent of adult Filipinos expect their quality of life to improve over the next 12 months, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted in November.

The survey showed that 38 percent of respondents believe their quality of life will remain the same, while 8 percent expect it to worsen. Meanwhile, 9 percent did not give an answer.

These figures resulted in a net personal optimism score of +36, computed as the percentage of optimists minus pessimists. SWS classified the score as “very high,” close to the +35 net optimism recorded in September.

The nationwide face-to-face survey was conducted from November 24 to 30 among 1,200 adults aged 18 and above, with 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

SWS said the survey has a sampling error margin of ±3 percent for national results and ±6 percent for each major area.

