UAE issues federal decree law governing national education curriculum

The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree Law on the Governance of the National Educational Curriculum, marking a major step to strengthen and standardize the country’s education system.

For the first time, the decree establishes a comprehensive framework regulating how the national curriculum is designed, approved, implemented, and reviewed across the UAE. It introduces an integrated governance system that clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of federal and local authorities to ensure coordination, transparency, accountability, and community participation in shaping educational programs.

The law seeks to maintain a stable and consistent national curriculum while allowing flexibility to respond to future developments, societal needs, and labor market demands. It aims to enhance education quality, boost sector competitiveness, and better prepare students for participation in both local and global economies.

The provisions apply to all public and private schools following the national curriculum, from kindergarten to Grade 12. They also cover private schools that do not adopt the national curriculum, requiring them to teach approved compulsory subjects to ensure a shared educational foundation and reinforce national identity and values.

Under the decree, the UAE’s National Education Charter is designated as the supreme reference for education policy. The charter outlines national education goals, graduate competencies, societal values, national identity, and guiding principles for curriculum design and development, serving as the blueprint for learning standards, teaching approaches, subject content, and student outcomes across all school levels.

The decree defines key curriculum components, including learning outcomes, teaching methods, educational pathways, language of instruction, course duration, and compulsory and elective subjects. It also establishes clear mechanisms for classifying and approving curriculum changes, which are categorized as fundamental, partial, technical, or exceptional, depending on their scope and urgency.

Curriculum amendments may be proposed by government, private, or non-profit entities, including those operating in free zones, provided proposals are supported by research and aligned with national education objectives, labor market needs, and societal values.

The law also sets out clear governance responsibilities, with the Council of Ministers approving the National Education Charter, the curriculum, and major changes; the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council providing strategic oversight; and the Ministry of Education leading curriculum development, review, and implementation.

Private schools that do not follow the national curriculum are required to teach approved compulsory subjects under the supervision of the Ministry of Education to ensure compliance with content standards and teacher qualifications.

The Federal Decree Law reflects the UAE’s vision of a stable, flexible, and high-quality education system, aimed at strengthening human capital and preparing future generations for a rapidly evolving world.