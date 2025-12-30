UAE condemns alleged attack on Russian President Putin’s residence

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the reported attempt to target the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the threat such actions pose to security and stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with President Putin, the Russian government, and the Russian people, reaffirming its rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining peace and stability.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Kyiv launched an overnight attack using 91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Putin’s state residence in Novgorod, northwestern Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the allegations, calling them “typical Russian lies” and accusing Moscow of using the claim to disrupt ongoing peace talks.

Russia said it would reassess its position in peace negotiations following the incident, although it remains unclear where President Putin was at the time of the alleged attack.