UAE arrests Ecuadorian fugitive on Interpol Red Notice

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested Ecuadorian national Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera, who is listed on Interpol’s Red Notice, following a request from Ecuadorian authorities.

In a joint statement, the governments of the UAE and Ecuador said the arrest highlights their firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and strengthening international cooperation against transnational crime, including narcotics networks.

Both sides also stressed the importance of maintaining effective communication between their central authorities, underscoring a shared resolve to enhance judicial cooperation and further strengthen bilateral relations.