UAE arrests Ecuadorian fugitive on Interpol Red Notice following extradition request

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera, an Ecuadorian national listed on an Interpol Red Notice, acting on a formal request from the government of Ecuador.

Officials said the arrest reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to the rule of law and its active role in fighting transnational crime, including narcotics-related networks. The action was carried out in line with international cooperation mechanisms and established legal procedures.

Both the UAE and Ecuador emphasized that the operation highlights their strong coordination and shared resolve to enhance judicial and security cooperation. They also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining direct communication between central authorities to ensure the effective pursuit of fugitives wanted for serious crimes.

The case adds to a growing list of arrests and extraditions handled by the UAE in recent years, underscoring its role as a key partner in global efforts against cross-border criminal activity.

