PBBM, First Lady welcome Jessica Sanchez at Malacañang ahead of New Year concert

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos welcomed Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez in a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, ahead of her New Year’s Eve performance in Manila.

During the visit, the President and Sanchez shared a warm and informal conversation, with the singer reflecting on her recent victory as grand champion of America’s Got Talent 2025. They also talked about Filipino culture and cuisine, as well as Sanchez’s upcoming album and future musical plans.

The meeting lasted around 30 minutes and included Sanchez’s team. Now a first-time mother to a two-month-old baby girl, the 30-year-old artist expressed her gratitude to the President and First Lady for taking time to meet with her.

President Marcos thanked Sanchez for bringing pride to the Philippines through her achievements on the international stage. In a lighthearted exchange, he joked about volunteering as her manager, while the First Lady encouraged Sanchez to visit more provinces during her stay in the country.

Sanchez is set to headline The Grand Countdown to 2026, a New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Newport World Resorts at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City. The show marks her first major performance in the Philippines since winning America’s Got Talent and her first homecoming concert following the competition.

Sanchez first rose to fame as runner-up of American Idol and has since returned to the Philippines for several major concerts and events, including the 2012 American Idols Live! tour and the 2023 Miss Universe pageant hosted in the country.